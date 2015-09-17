16:00 by Prince Moyo Have your say: Hope Masike to host a mbira class

Self acclaimed mbira queen and singer Hope Masike is set to conduct mbira lessons slated for the 19th of September at St Peters Kubatana School, Jibilika Centre in Harareâ€™s oldest suburb Highfield her hometown. Best known for her sizzling voice, exceptional mbira playing and her role in the popularization of modern, strong and well defined