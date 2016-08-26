CIZC condemns police for defying court order

Bloody clashes between the police and protestors in Harare today, August 26, 2016 have exposed police heavy handedness against innocent and unarmed civilians.
What is shocking is the fact that the protestors were armed with a High Court Order that directed the police not to disturb their protest.
It is shocking, to say the least, to see law enforcement agents going to an extent to defying court orders and unleashing terror and violence on citizens merely seeking to exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully.
The police action has come to vindicate our long held view that law enforcement agents in Zimbabwe are operating above the law and only serving the interests of the ruling party, Zanu (PF) while completely disregarding citizens’ fundamental rights and freedoms.
The police defiance of the High Court order comes after senior Zanu (PF) officials have threatened to deal decisively with protestors ad events that have unfolded confirm that the police force has indeed become an extension of the ruling party.
The police reaction to protests and events by opposition parties in the country is in direct contrast to the manner in which they handle events by the ruling party.
As CIZC, we stand in solidarity with the protestors and all upon the government to listen to the concerns of disgruntled citizens and we would like to reiterate that the use of force can only serve to worsen the chaos currently prevailing in the country.
It is worrying that the government would use force to address problems that stem from economic collapse as well as corruption and looting of national resources by a few political elites.
CIZC calls upon Zimbabweans to remain firm and resolute in defending their constitutionally guaranteed rights.
We also call upon regional, continental as well as international bodies to intervene and restrain the Zimbabwean government from using force to silence dissenting voices.Post published in: Featured