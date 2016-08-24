6:37 by Ben Paradza Have your say: George Rutanhire’s unnecessary attack on Joice Mujuru

In a recent interview Cde George Rutanhire poured blame on Joice Mujuru for the loss in battle of one Cde Chipembere and for climbing the ladder of command by using her then youthful good looks and affectionate indiscretions with senior commanders. This has left a bad taste in my mouth. Let me make one thing clear — I write as a genuine war veteran not as a Zimbabwe People First sympathiser. However, when an injustice is glaringly obvious, I will always speak without fear or favour.