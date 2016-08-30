Gweru city council commissioner convicted of assault

Choga who is the Local government ministry’s internal auditor, was appointed last year by minister Saviour Kasukuwere to work as one of the three commissioners running the affairs of Gweru. This was after the minister had fired all MDC-T councilors including mayor Hamutendi Kombayi and his deputy Artwell Matyorauta who has since died.
Allegations against him were that in February this year, there was a meeting of residents and council management at town house. A misunderstanding then arose after the residents had accused the commission of being corrupt and failing to discharge effectively service delivery. It was at that point that Choga charged at former council workers’ secretary-general, Frank Muzorera and assaulted him with clenched fists, booted feet and other objects that were in the mayor’s parlour where the meeting was being held. Muzorera subsequently sustained injuries on the neck and left shoulder.
But Choga who is charge of finance at town house, refuted the allegations and maintained that it was in fact Muzorera who assaulted him and blocked him from leaving the parlour after the meeting. In her judgement, Magistrate Florence Nago said the state witnesses’ evidence corroborated unlike that given by the defence counsel. She added that the defence had failed to put forward a strong case leaving her with no option but to convict the commissioner. He was however spared jail time and fined $150 after the magistrate noted that he was a first offender who is also a family man among other obligations.Post published in: Featured