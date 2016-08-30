Mad info police arrest human rights defenders

The two, Ephraim Mutombeni and Prosper Tiringindi are being held at Masvingo Central Police Station. They were arrested among a gathering of individuals in Masvingo who were launching a campaign called #Tasvinura which implies “the general population of Zimbabwe are currently mindful of the failure of the government led by President Robert Mugabe of ZANU-PF. #Tasvinura was launched in Masvingo at Civic Center park.
The activists are being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri legal practitioners and Phillip Shumba of Shumba and Mutenda legal practitioners. The arrested members are charged for public gathering in order to incite violence.
#Tasvinura Background
#Tasvinura, is a provincial campaign that was developed in order to amplify the voices of Masvingo residents and citizens into the national platform. The campaign was developed courtesy of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition's efforts at creating Provincial CSOs Coordinating Platforms. #Tasvinura is a peaceful citizen-led activism campaign that uses both online networking and physical mobilisation of citizens in demanding reforms in the political, social and economic spheres.