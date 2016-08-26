NGO Expo 2016

This platform attracts a lot of organization for NGO, Government, Donor Community and Private Sector. In addition, the NGO Expo has provided a unique opportunity for he different sectors to dialogue on the pertinent issues affecting the socio-economic environment and map a way forward together. This has seen over the years an improvement between the NGO and Government relationship through this engagement platform.
In this regards, NANGO is organizing the 2016 NGO Expo is going to be held on the 30th of September and 1stof October 2016 in the ZIBF Grounds, Harare Gardens. We are inviting your organizations to come and showcase their work during the two days exhibition. Registration for stands has began and hurry while the stands are still available.
We have attached the NGO Expo flyer and Exhibition form for your information.
For more information get in touch with NANGO Secretariat using the contact details on the flyerNews