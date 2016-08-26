Open to letter to Robert Mugabe: Your time is up, Mr President

As the elders say, ‘chisingaperi chinoshura’, and ‘chinobhururuka chinomhara’, you had your time to molest, abuse, and kill us, but not anymore.
This is now our time. Our moment to take charge. Our moment to finally emancipate ourselves. Our moment to shine.
I, just as any other Zimbabweans, had dreams – big dreams.
When you came back from the jungle, telling our parents that you had finally brought Uhuru, and that all of us were finally going to have the life that we always dreamt of, but never had the opportunity to achieve – they believed you.
Yet, you were lying.
You never went to war to liberate us, but you did it for yourselves, so that you could have all the things and power that the colonisers had.
However, you thought you were very clever and used us.
You thought, just because you had all those degrees, you were very intelligent, so you would just use and abuse poor Zimbabweans for your own benefit.
Our parents sent us to school believing your blatant lies that one day we will fulfil our dreams, but that did not happen.
Whilst our heads were immersed in our books, you were busy stealing from us.
All the money from our mineral resources, that was meant to benefit us when we were older, was gone by the time we finished school.
You left us with nothing, and all our years of study were all for nothing.
Today, you and your friends and relatives are filthy rich, yet we have nothing.
All that education that you said we should have, so that we could fulfil our dreams, has come to naught.
You are nothing bit a conman, a thief, and a liar.
When your ministers divorce, or die, and teur properties are made public, it is so shameful that, whilst they own almost all of Zimbabwe, we do not have anything to eat, we can not afford shelter, and we can not even provide that sane education that we had, to our own children.
I can not wait to fins pit just what you and your wife own – I guess you own everything in Zimbabwe and in the Far East.
You are worse that the coloniser you lied to us that he was evil, as you ate the real devil.
At least, all we know Ian Smith to have owned was his father’s farm in Shurugwi ,- the same farm he grew up on, playing with a young Josiah Magama Tongogara
Yet, when you violently took all those productive farms, you lied that a few White people owned so much land, and you intended redistributing it to the majority.
However, you ended up taking all the productive farms for yourselves, as you own note than one farm – worse that the White people.
Having stolen the countries money, you also stole the country’s land – so in effect, you stole the country.
That is why you treat it as if it’s your own property.
You continue to steal, whilst we remain in poverty, and when we cry out, you send your police and secret service to beat us, abduct us, arrest us, torture us, or kill us.
Now that you destroyed pur dreams, you also want to kill us too.
Well, that will not happen anymore z as we will not tolerate it anymore.
Your time is up Mr President!
This time we will not stand for your nonsense anymore, and we will show you who is boss and master in Zimbabwe.
The people have finally woken up – the sleeping giant is awake.
You think that sending your goons to silence us will work – well, maybe in the 1980s, 1990 and early 2000s, when we thought that we could give you a chance to reform.
However, we have since realised that you are beyond reform, as you are already 92 years old – as they say, you can not teach an old dog new tricks.
Therefore, there is nothing new we can teach you, or expect from you – we do not expect you to change anymore, but we just have to remove you, and bring you to book.
We are now more resolute than before to ensure that we remove you and you answer for all your crimes.
You have to answer for all the people you killed, all the money you stole, and all the lives and dreams you destroyed.
We will not be deterred by your police and state security people, bit will stand against you with all our will, and all our strength.
What you give us, is what we will give you – we will not be passive watchers to your abuse anymore.
You have bulled us enough, now it us our time to push you our of office, and you will go!
We now have our own children, and we want them to have real dreams that they can fulfil, and we will never let you stand in the way.
You have destroyed our lives, but we can allow you to destroy our children’s lived.
This time we will make sure that you go, and we will use all that we have to ensure that you do not continue abusing us.
You think that you are the only one who is brave, just because you fought and removed Ian Smith, and you think that we can not remove you.
Well, you are wrong!
We are just as brave, intelligent – if not more than you – to stand up against you, and remove you.
You say Smith was brutal, and yet you managed to still remove him.
Smith killed thousands and thousands of Zimbabweans, but that never stopped you from removing him, so what makes you believe that we can not remove you?
You are nothing compared to Smith, and you will be much more easier to remove.
We can not take it anymore, and enough is enough.
Therefore, please take my advice very seriously – your time to abuse us is over, and we will remove you come rain or sunshine – as a new dawn arises in a new Zimbabwe – without Robert Mugabe.
*_Kudakwashe Marangwanda is a political activist exiled in the United Kingdom (UK)_*