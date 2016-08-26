11:57 by Kudakwashe Marangwanda Have your say: Open to letter to Robert Mugabe: Your time is up, Mr President

I write this letter to you, President Robert Gabriel Mugabe, whilst in the very heart of the United Kingdom, away from my beloved home country of Zimbabwe, because you have destroyed my life - just as you have destroyed the lives of millions of other Zimbabweans - to tell you that your time is up.