He was arrested at 7:30AM upon his report at Harare Central. The state is preferring charges of inciting public violence ahead of the call for Shutdown 3.0 scheduled for 31 August 2016. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights are attending to the case with Marufu Mandevere leading the team. More details to follow….
26.8.2016 12:01
Promise Mkwananzi Arrested
Police have arrested #Tajamuka Spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi. Mr Mkwananzi had gone to Harare Central for his routine report as per bail conditions granted to him on the 7th June 2016 following the Shutdown organised together with Pastor Evan Mawarire of #ThisFlag Campaign.