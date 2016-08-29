Would it be a bad thing to have such a ration representation in our heroes’ acre? Maybe, maybe not. Maybe women don’t deserve it after all, maybe women never contributed much to deserve heroism, maybe its because of the name of the shrine which is heroes acre and not heroines? Maybe our history needs rewriting? So many question and few answers.
Response to Rutanhire’s sex-escapades on mujuru
I am a 30 year old Patriotic Zimbabwean. Since I am so patriotic, let me start by reminding you sir that Sally H Mugabe was the first female to be buried at the national heroes shrine 12 years after our independence. Ratio of males to females in Zimbabwe is 52%:48% in favour of females.