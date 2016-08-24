South Africa’s naïvety towards Zimbabwean crisis worrisome

Recent comments by South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to the effect that her government would not intervene in the Zimbabwean crisis, as the people of that country could sort out their own problems through the 2018 elections, exhibits the most worrisome height of naïvety and disingenuity, not to be expected of a regional power, as it is a very serious abrogation of its responsibility.