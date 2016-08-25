12:14 by Innocent Gonese Have your say: Statement by MDC Chief Whip, Hon. Innocent Gonese

The MDC T Caucus is appalled, dismayed and disgusted by the anti- people behaviour displayed by ZANU PF members of Parliament in walking out of Parliament on diverse occasion to frustrate and thwart important motions to discuss definite matters of urgent public importance raised by Members of Parliament from the Party of excellence, the Movement for Democratic Change. The latest illustration of this disgusting behaviour is in regard to the very noble motion introduced by MDC T Vice President and Member Parliament for Kuwadzana East Honourable Nelson Chamisa on the 18th August 2016.