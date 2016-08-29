Woza women in london

She gave a detailed background of how she formed Women of Zimbabwe Arise (WOZA), their activities and the main purpose of her organisation including their obsracles. She also highlighted her experinces as she had been arrested for more than 65 times. She was touched by what Zimbabweans are doing in the United Kingdom especially in solidarity with what is going on in Zimbabwe.
A demonstration against Patrick Chinamasa, The Singaporean Demonstration, Petition to the Prime Minister, Teresa May on Kasukuwere’s son to be deported. Missing 15$ usa billion.Utai Dzamara’s Abduction and many others were among what she highlighted. Woza leader encouraged Zimbabweans to forge ahead with peaceful demonstrations till the fall of a corrupt ZANU PF government. She urged that effective demonstrations could be held throughout the country instead of centralising them to escape police disruptions.
All political leaders, like in the current Mega Demonstration, were supposed to be in the forefront for its success. She also explained on how corruption is rife in the country and this element is seen being acitive in how road blocks are being staged by police, how Choppies owned by the Vice President is being operated. She deplored the Zanu pf govt for causing massive human suffering because of their bad policy such as imposing restrictions on importing essential goods meant for ordinary people’s survival, irespective of the constutution and also factionalism within the ruling party – the Mnangangwa function, G40, etc. However she was very happy that many people are seeing for themselves that this corrupt govt is not meant for the Zimbabwean masses.
As a million march for Mugabe was an eye openner to many who were cheated to come and register for stands. Present in this lively discusion were David Kadzutu (Secretary General/ Organising Secretary), Morella Nhau ( Women's Assembly Chairwoman, Mary Muteyerwa ( Treasurer/Recruitment Officer), Pythias Makonese (Information & Publicity Secretary, George Shambela ( Vice Organising Secretary/ Recruitment Officer) and Bridget Mupotsa (Fundraising Committee). Jenni Williams entertained many questions from members present and accepted to attend the 10th September 2016 meeting to be held in Manchester.