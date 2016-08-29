12:01 by Don Chigumba Have your say: Zimbabweans should be geared for the State of emergency and the worst

The political atmosphere in Zimbabwe is volatile and the Zimbabweans should expect the worst. Minster of Home affairs (Chombo) is the source of the current violence caused by the police to the innocent citizens. Mr. Chombo violated the constitution of Zimbabwe when instructed the police to harass unarmed innocent civilians. All these demonstrations were approved by the courts of the land and someone like Chombo thinks that his evil powers to undermine the constitution of Zimbabwe will silence people.