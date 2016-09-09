The National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development will be conducting Parliament’s 2017 National Budget Consultations at public hearings in various centres around Zimbabwe from Monday 12th September to Saturday 17th September. Committee members will divide into two teams for the hearings—
Team A will hold hearings in Mutare, Rusape, Marondera, Murewa, Harare, Mvurwi, Bindura, Chinhoyi, Kariba.
Team B will hold hearings in Masvingo, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Lupane, Victoria Falls, Gweru, Redcliff.
Programme for Public Hearings
For dates, times and venues of all the public hearings, please see the attachment to this bulletin. It contains two tables, one for Team A’s programme, one for Team B’s.
Objective of the Programme
The objective of these public consultative hearings is to engender a participatory budget framework based on a bottom-up approach in line with the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act and the Constitution which are aimed at broadening the democratic space in economic governance.
All stakeholders are urged to make use of the opportunity provided by these hearings to meaningfully participate in the 2017 National Budget formulation process. It is intended that the inputs received by the Committee will form the basis of the Committee’s report to be presented at the Pre-Budget Seminar to be held in October. This report, including stakeholder inputs and the Committee’s findings and recommendations, will be presented to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development at the Pre-Budget Seminar. This series of hearings therefore has real potential for stakeholders, through the Committee, to influence the 2017 National Budget priorities and the economic policy direction.
Attendance at the Public Hearings
Interested groups and organisations and members of the general public are invited to attend these public hearings and give members of the Portfolio Committee their views on the 2017 National Budget priorities and the economic policy direction.
At the beginning of each public hearing, the chairperson will explain the procedure to be followed.
If you want to speak at a hearing, it will be helpful if you notify the Parliamentary committee clerks and/or public relations officers in attendance before the hearing, if possible, so that he or she can notify the chairperson to call on you. Backing up an oral presentation with a written submission is also acceptable.
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are also welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament, Attention: Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development and—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.
Queries
For further information please contact the Committee’s Clerk, Mr Christian Ratsakatika. His contact details are—
Telephone: +263-4-700181 or 252941
Mobile: 0772 428 946
Email: ratsakatikac@parlzim.gov.zw
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied