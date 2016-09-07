14:15 by ZCTF Have your say: 7 elephants lost through cyanide poisoning in Sinamatella

There appears to be very strong attempts by Wilderness Africa Trust to remove all the animals in the Nyagande Campfire Communiity Conservation Project which incorporates the Sunungukai Community Lodges. This project is situated on the banks of the Mazowe River, 150kms from Harare in the Uzumba and Maramba Communual Areas in the Murewa District.