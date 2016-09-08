Act now to conserve Zimbabwe’s wildlife

The Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU) Golf Day, to be held at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club on Friday September 16, will be a fun-filled event with up to 144 players, making up to 36 teams, teeing off for a good cause.
One of the most enjoyable and best organised events on the golf fundraising calendar, hosted by hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism (AAT), the event includes lunch, entertainment, an exciting array of prizes, as well as a charity auction.
Among the prizes up for grabs are return air tickets to the United States, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, a safari package in Tanzania, donated by Escape Tanzania, as well accommodation at The Hide in Hwange and at Victoria Falls Hotel.
AAT chief executive Ross Kennedy said: “The upcoming Golf Day is once again proving to be highly regarded, and viewed as one of THE charity golf days of the year in Zimbabwe. Sponsors and teams are queuing up to support and participate on Friday September 16.
“What is particularly pleasing is to see the number of golfers and sponsors who are returning for their tenth-plus event, and add such fun and energy to the day. This yet again displays the remarkable spirit and generosity of Zimbabwean society,” Mr Kennedy said.
AAT covers the costs of the charity golf tournament, so every cent raised goes directly to VFAPU. The event, which is integral to the survival of VFAPU raised an unprecedented $ 30,000 in 2015.
Options to assist VFAPU include sponsoring a scout at $307 a month, contributing to vehicle maintenance costs, scout uniforms – which may be branded with a sponsor’s logo – or donating equipment, such as flashlights, sleeping bags and backpacks.
VFAPU scouts have arrested nearly 700 hardened poachers, removed over 22, 000 snares and rescued 183 mammals from snares since the Unit was established in 1999 by Charles Brightman, a local safari operator and conservationist, and Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, AAT’s flagship property.
VFAPU, which was established in an effort to fight the alarming levels of poaching, operates in a 50kmsq area around Victoria Falls, and has 17 scouts patrolling seven days/nights a week. The unit tackles all forms of poaching, including wood, bush meat and ivory.Post published in: Business