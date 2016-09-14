ALERT!! Tajamuka spokesperson Silvanos Mudzvova abducted

The unidentified men held his family at gunpoint until they abducted him upon arrival at the homestead. No one could identify the vehicle that these abductors were using.
We appeal to those with information as to his current whereabouts to come forth and help us locate him. We condemn in the strongest terms the abductions and arbitrary arrests of citizens by the State on frivolous and trumped up charges. We demand to know the whereabouts of Tajamuka spokesperson Silvanos Mudzvova
Just had an update that he was found but is in a bad way. They have take him to hospital. Please keep praying that the perpetrators would not continue these evil deeds with impunity.