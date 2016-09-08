Allow public demonstrations as per court ruling

“Today’s High court decision is a victory for Zimbabwe’s constitutional principles. It sends a clear message to the authorities that the right to protest, as enshrined in the country’s constitution, cannot just be stripped away by the state on a whim,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for Southern Africa.
“Zimbabwe’s authorities must respect and obey today’s ruling and allow people to assemble and raise their grievances, as long as they are doing it within the confines of the laws that govern public protests.”
Today’s ruling comes after President Robert Mugabe publicly threatened the country’s judges on 3 September accusing them of being reckless by allowing demonstrations in the country.
Background
The Zimbabwe government imposed a ban on protests in the country’s capital Harare on 1 September 2016, under the Public Order and Security Act for a period of two weeks.
The ban was imposed amid an escalation in protests in the country over stalled electoral reforms and the declining economy.
The ban was announced the day before opposition parties were due to hold an anti-government demonstration on 2 September 2016.