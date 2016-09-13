13.9.2016 11:51
Analysis of the Mines and Minerals amendment bill

The Ministry of Mines recently published The Minerals Amendment Bill following years of rigorous campaigning by civil society and research institutions who argued that the 1961 Mines and Minerals Act is now archaic and out of sync with the situation prevailing in the mining sector today.

GOLD-MININGFor instance when the Mines and Minerals Act (Ch 21:05) was drafted, artisanal mining was not common mainly because unemployment rates were very low – thanks to a thriving industry and agriculture and some minerals such as Platinum Group of Minerals (PGM) had not taken central stage. However, due to the unfavorable macro and micro economic realities, Zimbabwe has witnessed an exponential growth in artisanal mining and a boom in other mineral reserves being discovered.

Read full report:  cnrg-analysis-of-the-mines-and-minerals-amendment-bill

