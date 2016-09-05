15:17 by Takudzwa Chisango Have your say: Apolitical Economic Approach; a Progressive Modus Operandi

Economic variables do explicitly vindicates that our economy is indeed between the devil and the deep blue sea, and to that regard, we should never in any whatsoever way try to find solace in this economic status quo, and neither must we both accentuate nor perpetuate our tenacity over a politically skewed approach to this unfolding crisis. Everyone ought to play this economic ball.