5:41 by Martin Have your say: Candid Talk with Brian Kagoro on Zimbabwe now & the future

Synopsis: Violet Gonda’s guest on the Hot Seat programme is eminent commentator Brian Kagoro, who says beyond being clear about why Mugabe must go, we need to be clear about what our future must look like. The country is reproducing the same politics that has manufactured gerontocracy and Kagoro explains why he believes Zimbabweans are again unwittingly being sent into a choreographed 2018 electoral dance.