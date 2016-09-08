Chinamasa delivers Fiscal Policy Review Statement

One other item of Government business will be dealt with before the Fiscal Policy Review Statement.
Order of Business This Afternoon
Approval of changes to UNWTO Statutes and Financing Rules
This is item 1 on the Order Paper. The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Hon Walter Mzembi, will ask the National Assembly to approve Zimbabwe’s proposed—
- ratification of the pending Amendments to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s Statutes and Financing Rules
- accession to Annex XVIII of the 1947 United Nations Convention on Privileges and Immunities relating to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.
Note: The post of Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organisation will fall vacant in May 2017. The recent African Union Summit in Rwanda confirmed Hon Mzembi as Africa’s official candidate for appointment to the vacancy.
Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review Statement
This is item 2 on the Order Paper. The Minister’s speech presenting his Statement will be followed by a debate in which MPs will be able to express their views on the Minister’s survey of the economy’s performance so far this year and the outlook for the future.
Other business
If time permits after the debate on the Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review, there are other items on the Order Paper, such as—
- the delivery of the Minister of Mines and Mining Development’s Second Reading speech on the Minerals Exploration and Marketing Corporation Bill
- the Public Accounts Committee’s report on the Auditor-General’s findings on the 2014 Appropriation and Funds Accounts for the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
- Hon Maridadi’s motion calling on the Government to urgently table the long-promised Bill to repeal the parts of AIPPA dealing with registration of journalists and privacy issues.
Last Sitting of the Third Session
At the end of this afternoon’s sitting, the National Assembly is expected to adjourn until Tuesday 4th October, the date agreed on for the opening of the next sitting of the present Parliament.
