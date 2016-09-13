5:39 by Martin Have your say: Chinamasa`s resorts to fire-fighting as the economy withers

At last ZIMASSET is working, albeit in a disastrous fashion! You know an economy is bleeding to death when out of every $1 the government collects as revenue, $0.97 goes to pay its 298 000 civil servants. Put simply, Chinamasa`s government is spending 97% of GDP on the public service. If this is not disastrous,