Citizen’s symposium

TIME: 13.30hrs – 17.30hrs
VENUE: Highlands Presbyterian Church, 112 Enterprise Rd, Highlands, Harare
THEME: “None But Ourselves: The Future of the Citizens’ Movement in Zimbabwe”
CONVENOR/MODERATOR: Adv Fadzayi Mahere
Plenary Session 1 – History of Citizen-led Movements in Zimbabwe: Lessons Learnt?
Panellists:
Prof Lovemore Madhuku
Tendai Biti
Plenary Session 2 – Let’s take stock: Current state of the Citizens’ Movement
(What has worked? What has failed? What lessons do we draw from our experience thus far?)
Panellists:
Pastor Sean Mullens
Patson Dzamara
Maureen Kademaunga
Plenary Session 3 – A call to action: What do we want? What do we do? What is our vision for the future?
Panellists:
Nyasha Musandu
Alex Magaisa
Please register to attend on zimcitizensmovement@gmail.com.
Your movement. Your voice. Have your say.
#thisflag #hatichada #hatichatya #tajamuka.
