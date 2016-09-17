17.9.2016 15:49
Citizen’s symposium

DATE: 23 September 2016
Lovemore Madhuku

TIME: 13.30hrs – 17.30hrs

VENUE: Highlands Presbyterian Church, 112 Enterprise Rd, Highlands, Harare

THEME: “None But Ourselves: The Future of the Citizens’ Movement in Zimbabwe”

CONVENOR/MODERATOR: Adv Fadzayi Mahere

Plenary Session 1 – History of Citizen-led Movements in Zimbabwe: Lessons Learnt?

Panellists:
Prof Lovemore Madhuku
Tendai Biti

Plenary Session 2 – Let’s take stock: Current state of the Citizens’ Movement

(What has worked? What has failed? What lessons do we draw from our experience thus far?)

Panellists:
Pastor Sean Mullens
Patson Dzamara
Maureen Kademaunga

Plenary Session 3 – A call to action: What do we want? What do we do? What is our vision for the future?

Panellists:
Nyasha Musandu
Alex Magaisa

Please register to attend on zimcitizensmovement@gmail.com.

Your movement. Your voice. Have your say.

#thisflag #hatichada #hatichatya #tajamuka.
Hona venue. My church yeva komana veva komana kkkkk

MISA-Zimbabwe Communiqué: Meeting with the police

