Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

Friday September 16 – Showtime Spectacular. A fun supper and music evening featuring a focus show of music from stage and screen musicals. Stars Mande Snyman, Alex Fairlie and Storm Whittaker. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway south, Highlands. Advance booking essential: call 0737 694383. A la carte menu available and BYO alcoholic drinks. Fun for all the family.
Friday September 16 – Friday is Karaoke Night at Cresta Jameson. At The Usual Place, Harare’s jazziest bar, with karaoke hosted by Miss Andy. Prizes and giveaways and loads of fun for all. Beer at amazing prices. Cresta Jameson selected service hotel, in the heart of the city.
Friday September 16 – Manipuri Cultural Troupe. Back by special request after their successful participation in last week’s Indian festival. 6.30pm, Reps Theatre. Tickets $10 (Repteens free). Book at The Spotlight. Box office opens 5.30pm.
Now running until Saturday September 24 – Alfred Hitchcock Film Festival. Hosted by the Repertory Players, Theatre Upstairs at Reps. Saturday 17, Marnie; Tuesday 20, The 39 Steps; Thursday 22, The Birds; Saturday 24, Rear Window. All screenings start at 7pm. Tickets $3 per screening or $15 for a season ticket (all six films). Book at The Spotlight.
Saturday September 17: Introduction to the Italian Language. Do you want to start learning Italian? Now’s your chance. The Dante Alighieri Society is offering a course for $125 for 10 weeks. Choose a class that suits you: Wednesday 5pm to 6pm or Saturday 9am to 10am. Società Dante Alighieri, the Italian Cultural Society in Zimbabwe. 32 Quendon Road, Strathaven. Call 0773 365232. Visit http://www.facebook.com/DanteZimbabwe.
Saturday September 17 and Sunday September 18 – The Annual Garden Show. To be held at Parklands, Greenhithe Lane, Borrowdale, from 8.30am to 4.30pm daily. This year’s theme is All About Flowers. Beautiful garden designs, plants for sale, lots of pots and garden accessories, special talks, great food, plenty of parking, wheelchair access. Entry $3 per adult and $1 per child and pensioner. Enquiries please call Robyn on 0778025742
Saturday September 17 – Sunshine Kids Classic Fishing Competition. A fun event at Kingfisher Park for youngsters up to 14 years and also a great day out for family and friends. Lots of prizes and giveaways. All proceeds in aid of Sunshine Zimbabwe Project. Contact Jenni or Marion at jenni@stjohns.co.zw, mariond@yoafrica.com
Saturday September 17 – Northwood Floral Group meeting. 2.30pm, Community Centre at Dandaro, Borrowdale. Everyone who attends is invited to bring an arrangement entitled TWO OF A KIND (can be two matching separate arrangements, one arrangement with two separate parts or any other interpretation of the title. These will be displayed at the front so everyone can gain inspiration and be encouraged to try something of their own at some time. The demonstration this month is named ALL YOU NEED IS IMAGINATION, which sounds interesting and fun. It will be done by Sue Pozzo, who always has new ideas up her sleeve. Everyone is welcome to attend. Entry: $2 and something to eat for tea. There will be a Barbados Box at the door at each Northwood meeting for people to put in loose coins and notes, so that by June 2017 it will be full and will help towards the costs of sending a team from Zimbabwe to the next World Association of Flower Arrangers competition. Our representatives have done extremely well over the years at the World Cup for Floral Art, where there can be as many as 600 arrangements from all over the world. We’re sure that the Zimbo team will do us proud again.
Saturday September 17 – Craft beer, wine and gin festival. Queen of Hearts, 3pm to 11pm. Hosted in collaboration with Stables Winery, with 15 Cape wine estates attending, along with craft beer breweries and gin houses from South Africa. Cost $20 per person, includes a glass plus 10 tastings. Food available. Music by Mackay. Booking essential: tickets now on sale at Queen of Hearts
Saturday September 17 – Auditions for The 39 Steps. Auditions for The Repertory Players’ New Year’s Eve production of The 39 Steps will be held at 2pm on Saturday 17, in the Adrian Stanley Rehearsal Room, Reps Theatre. This farce requires three men and one woman (the ‘hero’, two “clowns” and a young female). The clowns play at least 15 parts each and the girl at least three. The show is fast paced and will require mental and physical energy. The show will run from December 30 to January 14 and will be directed by Fiona Garrity and Sue Bolt. As with all Reps productions, no remuneration is offered.
Saturday September 17 – 2016 AZTA Awards Gala Dinner. The annual awards event hosted by the Association of Zimbabwean Travel Agents for the travel and tourism sector. Theme: Zimbabwe … and all that jazz. Ovation band playing. Meikles Hotel, 6.45pm. enquiries to info@azta.co.zw or call (04) 794210.
Saturday September 17 – As Time Passes. A poetry and visual installation , presented by Poetry And in partnership with Champupuri. Walk through time with poetry readings by poet Barbra Breeze Anderson (Zimbabwe) accompanied by videos from visual artist Jo Hana (Germany). The poetry and visual installation will tell the story of time, moving through cycles of birth, life, death and rebirth in human existence. An extensive reading by Barbra Breeze as she explores themes on feminism, analyses patriarchy from her perspective and explores the human disease that is greed. The showcase will be in English and Shona. 5pm to 7pm, Njelele Art Gallery. Cover charge $2 to $5 donation, comes with a free drink. https://www.facebook.com/events/182650205499181/ For more information contact Barbra on 0772709541.
Sunday September 18 – Kites for Peace Zimbabwe hosts Zimbabwe Cares. Haka Game Park, 11am to 5pm. An annual kite-flying festival celebrating the United Nations International Day of Peace. This year the festival involves the Zimbabwe Cares network, a collective of community-based goodwill and charity projects. It’s a free event, but entry to the venue is $2 for an adult and $1 for a child. Bring a braai, picnic lunches and kites. All artists welcome. Find your peace with a kite. Haka Game Park, Cleveland Dam, Msasa.
Monday September 19 – September luncheon of the informal restaurateurs and hoteliers group. Advance booking essential. Call 0737 694383. Open to all restaurant and hotel owners and managers. $25 per person.
Tuesday September 20 – Fun eastern suburbs quiz night. The latest of the fortnightly fun team quiz evenings. Now in a new venue: The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Book a table by calling 0737 694383. Food on sale but BYO alcohol. No entry fee and all welcome. Quizmaster Stuart Mackinlay.
Tuesday September 20 to Saturday September 24 – Pieces of Shakespeare. A performance of Shakespearean works presented by The Repertory Players to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the passing of William Shakespeare, the Bard of Avon. Directed by Zane Lucas. Performances 7pm each night, with additional matinee 2.30pm Saturday. The show will include excerpts from 12 of his plays, four of which are school set books this year, and there will be readings of four sonnets. The opening night on Tuesday 20 gala evening with cheese and wine: ticket prices $15. Tickets will be $10 each for all other performances and $8 for students and teachers, at all performances. Book at The Spotlight.
Thursday September 22 and Friday September 23 – WASHEN, the water, sanitation and energy confex. ZITF, Bulawayo. More info from zitfmktg@zitf.co.zw, or call (09) 884911-6
Friday September 23 to Sunday September 25 – Sizzling summer wine weekend at Nyanga. Hosted by Inns of Zimbabwe as a fun event for wine enthusiasts and casual imbibers alike. Wine tastings both evenings (wines from Danai Trading) and Mozambican beer tasting on Sat lunchtime. Fun for all. Cost $370 per couple or $225 single, for the weekend, including accommodation, meals Fri evening to Sun breakfast, plus tastings and entertainment by Mande Snyman. Book now by calling 0737 694383 or e-mail aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw
Friday September 23 to Sunday September 25 – Shoko Festival 2016. The 6th edition has the theme Come Alive. Get inspired and enthralled by an amazing festival experience that brings Zimbabweans together. This year the festival will be headlined by AKA, Winky D and Ammara Brown and there will also be the famous Shoko Festival Comedy Night along with Spoken Word performances. Hustlers Market on Saturday afternoon and a Schools Variety Performance. Venues: Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences and Chitungwiza. Ticket prices: $10 per day general admission, $5 college or varsity discount with student ID, $5 admits two high school students in uniform. Gates open at 12 noon. For programming info, visit our website www.shokofestival.com.
Friday September 23 – Prendiamo l’Aperitivo. From 5.30pm, Casa Mia restaurant and pizzeria, corner Aberdeen Road and King George Road, Avondale. Join the Dante Alighieri Society and friends for an Italian social happy hour with a complimentary glass of wine and delicious Italian snacks. Everyone welcome: free for Dante members and $2 for non-members. After the aperitivo why not stay on and enjoy the Casa Mia hospitality? Casa Mia is Italian cuisine at its best: thin-base, wood-fired pizza, freshly-made pasta, live music some evenings and fine dining, with some al fresco seating.
Saturday September 24 to Friday September 30 – National Institute of Allied Arts Exhibition: visual arts and literary festivals. On display: the best artwork and award-winning literary entries submitted by schoolchildren from pre-school to Form 6. Jubilee Hall, Hartmann House, from 12 noon to 4 pm on Saturday and 9 am to 4pm thereafter. Free entry. Theme: The World Around Us. Enquiries, call (04) 702989 or 0778 457773 or e-mail niaa@yoafrica.com.
Saturday September 24 and Sunday September 25 – Noah’s Ark Fun Weekend. 10am to 3pm Sat and 8am to midday Sun, St Mary Magdalene Church, King George Road, Avondale. Entertainment for the whole family. Free entry, teas and refreshments available. Sales tables with homemade cakes and other food. Fresh produce and plants for sale. Floral art displays, colouring and mask competitions for children, with lots of prizes for all ages. Have your car washed by the youth team and sit and relax in the tea garden while the children are entertained. Light singalong music from the talented Praise and Worship team. Of special note for music lovers: at 10.30 on Saturday there will be a musical interlude arranged by Joan Deste, with the church choir, vocal solos and well-known musicians playing the violin and a piano duet. Drama: a short play for children – Noah and The Family On The Ark, Saturday at 12 noon and Sunday at 8am during the combined communion service. We are encouraging children to participate in a parade, entering the ark, two by two. Prizes for best dressed pair on both days. Colouring competition: pictures to be distributed to nearby schools and available from the church office, closing date Sunday September 18. Mask-making competition for adults and children: masks to be worn and paraded on both days, prizes for all ages. A clown and face painting available on both days. Supervised by Youth Team. Combined Communion Service at 8am on Sunday, which will feature the Shona Choir and the Noah’s Ark play. All proceeds to church projects at St Mary Magdalene, 2 Church Road, Avondale. Tel:339679/302910. Church of the Province of Central Africa (Anglican).
Saturday September 24 – ZimStock 2016. Presented by the Hellenic Schools. 12 noon to 10pm. Featuring Evicted, Rusike Brothers, Public Nuisance, Fraser Mackay and Mackay, Amy and the Calamities, Gemma Griffiths, Fiddlecious, Zumba girls and Dj Shabba. Advance tickets $10 (children primary and under free); $15 at the door. Available from Folio, Arundel.
Sunday September 25 – Rare Plant Sale: Plants For Our Future. Hosted by the Aloe, Cactus and Succulent Society of Zimbabwe at the National Botanic Garden (National Herbarium entrance). 9am to 1pm. On sale are aloes, succulents, cacti, Sabi stars, baobabs, palms and cycads.
Monday September 26 to Friday September 30 – Ibero-American Film Festival. Hosted by the embassies of Cuba, Brazil, Portugal and Spain in Harare and the Argentinian embassy in Pretoria. Opening night film by invitation. Thereafter: Malu de bicicleta (Brazil), 6pm Sep 27; Habanastation (Cuba), 6pm Sep 28; O Grande Kilapy (Portugal), 6pm Sep 29; Las ovejas no pierden el tren (Spain), 6pm, Sep 30. Entry free to all. Old Mutual Theatre, Alliance Francaise, H Chitepo Ave.
Tuesday September 27 – September’s Italian movie night: Se Dio Vuole. Presented by the Dante Alighieri Society at Tristan’s Bar, 12 Aintree Road. 6.30pm.Dante members $3. Non-members $5. Chicken or vegetarian curry on offer at $10. Bookings for the dinner and the movie are essential. Se Dio Vuole, or God Willing, is directed by Edoardo Falcone. Winner of best new director award at the Italian Academy Awards. The film is a comedy and will be screened in Italian with English subtitles. Tommaso is a successful and respected cardiac surgeon who also happens to be arrogant and an atheist. However, Tommaso’s only son Andrea brings the family together to announce that he wants to become a priest. Tommaso goes undercover while Andrea is absent, on retreat in a monastery, to investigate and bring down the charismatic Father Don Pietro, who he believes has “brain-washed” his son and caused upheaval in his family. For everyone above 13. Duration: 87 minutes. Società Dante Alighieri, the Italian Cultural Society in Zimbabwe, 32 Quendon Road, Strathaven. Call for bookings: 0773 365232.
Wednesday September 28 to Sunday October 2 – Starlight Dancing. The annual dance spectacular from all of Harare’s dance studios and academies, hosted by the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe at the Ballet Centre, in an open-air venue. Performances each night at 7pm. Tickets on sale at the door each night.
Thursday September 29 – Four Seasons Designer Lunch for September. Superb fashions and accessories by Rani Romani Clothing, catering by Hesbe Chivers and entertainment by Mande Snyman. La Finca, Rolfe Valley. From 12 noon. Tickets $15. Wines and juices available. Advance booking essential: call 0737 694383 or 0774 186010
Friday September 30 – Pub night at The Country Club, Highlands. Music by Mande Snyman from 6pm. Pub food on sale, and bar open. All welcome. Entry fee $5. Book a space for yourselves by calling 0772 245292.
Friday September 30 – FaB Fusion Live. Queen Of Hearts, from 6pm. On sale are the well-known QoH wood-fired pizza and curry dishes. Jumping castle for children. No cover charge. Bookings essential: call 0771 929914
Friday September 30 – Old Georgians’ Association Annual Reunion Dinner. Open to all Old Georgians and their partners. Alo Alo Restaurant, 7pm onwards. $20 per person, various sized-tables available. Tickets available from the Cashier, St George’s College from August 1. Any queries to Suzanne Robinson on alumni@stgeorges.co.zw
Saturday October 1 – DanceSport Competition: Summer Swaying. 6pm, Italian Club, Quendon Road. Bar and catering. Tickets: single seats $10 per person, $5 pensioners and children under 12 years (children under five free). Available at the door. Limited tables at $15 per person, by advance booking only. Contact: 0772 302232 or 0776 270311. Enjoy a summer evening of dance and fun.
Saturday October 1 – Traditional and Organic Food and Seed Festival. National Botanic Gardens, 7am to 4pm. We love every season for different reasons, but spring is one of the best: blooming jacarandas, warm and slowly lengthening days … and time for the annual Traditional and Organic Food and Seed Festival. Put on your hats and sunscreen, round up the family and join us for a day full of cooking and (most important) eating. We’ll have an early start with a morning exercise followed by healthy and traditional breakfasts; an even greater diversity of stalls where visitors can view, sample and purchase some of Zimbabwe’s best and tastiest organic and traditional foods and drinks; a seed expo, where seeds can be exchanged and purchased; and cooking demonstrations and talks, a great way to pick up new skills or ask the chefs a question. Don’t worry about lunch: treat yourself to some fabulous foods, from Zimbabwe and around the continent, at the food court. There will be plenty for children to do at a special zone for them, with fun and learning. Live bands on stage throughout the day. Discover local food and enjoy a relaxing day out, with loads of family fun. Entry $1 for adults, children under 12 fee. Free transport from Construction House on Park Street and Namibia Ivecos (4th Street) and Bata (Mbuya Nehanda Street) to the Botanic Garden. For more info: www.facebook.com/TOFFZim/ or hararefoodfestival@gmail.com.
Saturday October 1 to Saturday November 26 – Cancer Association of Zimbabwe Awareness and Action months October and November. Oct 1, Zumbathon and Pink Party; Oct 7, Pink Day (wear pink and donate); Oct 7, breast cancer lecture; Oct 27, Think Pink golf day; Oct 28, pink breakfast at Cresta Lodge ($40 per person); pink triathlon and high tea – both tba; Nov 24, lecture; Nov 26, Movember bed race event. More information from Linda Mazorodze, fundraising@cancer.co.zw or (04) 705522 or 707444.
Sunday October 2 – St John’s College Spring Fair. One of Harare’s most popular events, fun for all from morning to mid-afternoon. No details sent yet by organisers.
Sunday October 2 – Public Drag Racing: Grand Finale of the Telecel 2016 Drag Racing series. Donnybrook Raceway, partnered by Telecel, Nemchem, hp lubes/Castrol, Turbo Solutions Africa, Financial Gazette, Glass Creations and Skyscape Aerial Imaging & Survey. Sables/Dragpro welcomes back all race fans and competitors. 13 classes open to all makes and models of cars and motorcycles, from standard road vehicles to highly modified performance vehicles, for ¼ mile unlimited runs. Prizes and trophies awarded to the top three in each of the 13 classes. Driver/rider registration closes at 2.30pm. Admission $5 adults, children under 12 free. Bar and catering, with entertainment for the kids. For more info, contact 0735 005500 or e-mail dragproclub@mweb.co.zw or visit us on facebook www.facebook.com/dragproclub.donnybrook. Race the Track, not the Street.
Sunday October 2 – Auditions for the Reps 2016 pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Actors, singers, dancers and, of course, the seven little people. Adrian Stanley Room, Reps Theatre, at 10.30am. Production dates November 28 to December 22, to be directed by Graham Crutchley. As with all Reps shows, there will be no remuneration.
Sunday October 2 to Sunday October 9 – Musica 2016. The annual musical treat arranged and hosted by the Italian embassy in Harare. Sun 2, Battle of the School Bands at St John’s College Spring Fair, 10am to 2pm; Tues 4 to Fri 7, workshops daily 10am to 12 noon at Musical Crossroads Academy; Tues 4, 7pm – concert by Made In Europe and Zimboita (Musical Crossroads Academy); Weds 5, 7pm, concerts by Dark Dry Tears and Mooyh at Musical Crossroads Academy and by Josh Meck and Andrea Valeri at The Venue; Thurs 6, 7pm, Evicted and Made In Europe perform at Amanzi; Fri 7, 7pm, Andrea Valeri and Zimboita performa at Amanzi, while AmaBeyond and Dj Dino Moran are at Pablo’z Deck; Sat 8, 2pm to 11pm, Dandemutande Concert at Cresta Lodge, featuring Frankie Goes to Bollywood, Macy and The Red, AmaBeyond, Evicted, Zimboita, Made In Europe, Andrea Valeri, Dj Dino Moran, with headliner Shayna Steel; Sun 9, 12 noon, concert by Teka Spedia and zimboita at Megga 2 Bar. Visit Facebook/musicafestivalzimbabwe
Wednesday October 5 to Saturday October 15 – Absurd Person Singular. Presented by Under the Affluence in Theatre Upstairs at Reps. Alan Ayckbourn’s superb comedy, directed by award-winning actress and director, Jamie McLaren and starring Chipo Chikara, Laura Idensohn, Ryan Lawrence, Jamie McLaren, Matthew Roper and Musa Saruro. October 5 to 8 at 7pm, with additional matinee Saturday at 2.30 pm; October 11 and 13 to 15, 7pm, with additional matinee Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets $10, students and teachers $8. Book at The Spotlight.
Friday October 7 – Laughter Reloaded. Presented by the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe at Reps Theatre. A comedy night with great fun for all, featuring four top Zimbabwean comedians, including Doc Vikela and The Comic Pastor. 6pm. Tickets $20 for VIPs and $10 standard. Book now at The Spotlight
Friday October 7 and Saturday October 8 – Island Hospice and Healthcare Rose Remembrance Days. 9.30am at Picabella Rose Nursery. More information, call Sue on 0772 240299 or email disi@springs.co.zw
Friday October 7 – Laughter Reloaded. Reps Theatre, main stage. Presented by CCAZ. Comedy night, great fun for all with four of Zimbabwe’s top comedians. 6pm. Tickets $20 VIP, $10 standard. Book at The Spotlight.
Saturday October 8 – Open air screening of the movie Home. The Italian Club, Quendon Road. Door opens 4pm for a screening at 6pm. This is a fundraising initiative in support of Makomborero Zimbabwe, an educational trust. Tickets : adults $5, children $3. Food and drinks on sale. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Friday October 14 and Sunday October 16 – A Whole Lotta Country. A superb musical show featuring country music from all over the world and in all its forms – from country and western to country rock and from country pop to country reggae. Ovation band and Fab Fusion plus Mande Snyman star in this super show. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. 7pm Fri and 2.30pm Sun. Entry $10 on Fri and $8 on Sun. Food and drinks available at the venue. Advance booking opens September 19 at The Spotlight.
Wednesday October 19 to Saturday October 22 – Marketers’ Association of Zimbabwe Convention. Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Victoria Falls. Theme this year: The new generation customer: marketing to the future. The speakers have been asked to address the theme, which seeks to equip marketers with ideas and skills to tackle changing consumer demands within the global and digital landscapes. A new feature is an interactive panel session, in which panelists and delegates tackle the following topic: the Rise in Consumerism -the Marketers’ Dilemma. The Convention will also include the Exceptional Marketing Awards for 2016. Visit www.mazim.co.zw or call (04) 2932213, 08644 066354, 08644 213166, e-mail eniaz@mazim.co.zw.
Sunday October 30 – Wingate Park Golf Club’s annual art exhibition. 9am to 3pm. Work on display from well-known and up-and-coming Zimbabwean artists. The exhibition will be under cover, with guarded parking, refreshments on a donation basis, bar and lunch available and live music to accompany it all. Entry fee $2 (children under 10 free). A percentage of takings will go to charity. Directions: 10 minutes from Borrowdale Village; proceed along Alpes Road off Harare Drive in the direction of Wild Geese Lodge for about 4km. Wingate Club is on the right.
Wednesday November 23 to Friday November 25 – Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe’s 2016 Congress. Diarise now and details will be published soon. Open to all hospitality operators and support industries, and includes the annual Hospitality Expo of goods and services available to the industry. Venue this year: Kariba. More from HAZ, e-mail vrukande@hmail.com.
Sunday December 4 – Willowmead Junction annual Christmas fayre. Arts and crafts, baked items, jams, decorations, jewellery, clothes, Father Christmas, treasure hunt, showcase of musicians. Should you be interested in exhibiting please send an email to sarah@willowmeadjunction.co.zw
The Spotlight is Harare’s central booking office. It is situated in the Reps Theatre foyer, Belgravia Shopping Centre. Tel (04) 308159 or 0771 357204. It is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm, and on Saturday between 9am and 12 noon. It is also able to host online bookings and payments: visit www.thespotlight.co.zw. The Spotlight also accepts debit cards for payments; very useful in this time of cash shortages. To have your event placed on sale in The Spotlight call (04) 336706 or 335850
Education: full fellowships for the advanced study programme Arts And International C-operation, Collaborating in Fragile Contexts and Processes of Social Transformation. Zurich University of the Arts (Switzerland), February 2017 to February 2018. The programme consists of three workshops (three to eight days) and an individual thesis. Participants complete with a diploma from the Zurich University of the Arts (Certificate of Advanced Studies). All expenses for studies, travel and accommodation are covered by the Swiss Development and Cooperation agency, SDC. Application: artasfoundation, the Swiss foundation for art in regions of conflict, and the Zurich University of the Arts, Department of Further Education, invite practitioners living in the Global South or East (preferably in SDC Priority Countries) to apply for a full fellowship. The applicants are working in the fields of art (fine arts/performing arts), culture, or film, and aim to make use of the training in their artistic practice. The course language is English. Please apply digitally with a detailed CV, a personal statement (motivation letter) before October 16 to marcel.bleuler@artasfoundation.ch and info.weiterbildung@zhdk.ch . Information supplied by Richard Nyamanhindi, Programme Officer, Communication and Culture,
Embassy of Switzerland in Zimbabwe, 9 Lanark Road, Belgravia, cal (04) 703997/8, cell 0772 126891, e-mail richard.nyamanhindi@eda.admin.ch.
Visit Dombombira at Mandalay Park, Ruwa. Nature trails, san paintings, mini-golf, children’s and adults’ playground. Braai and picnic areas. Rescued animals. Lots to see and do. Booking essential, call 0772 868577, or call or whatsapp 0772 466683. Facebook: Dombombira www.dombombira.co.zw
Some helpful information about school terms in 2016: Third term: ends: Thursday December 8;, half term: October 14 to 17. First term 2017 starts Tuesday January 10.
Dogs and cat looked after when owners are on holidays: the Friend Animal Foundation has boarding kennels and rates are good. Contact (04) 2930442, 2000607 or 0773 429152 or 0733 816804, or e-mail friendanimalfoundationzim@gmail.com. Don’t forget the Foundation needs your support to keep on doing the valuable work it does in looking after animals in need, too.
Inns of Zimbabwe: have friends, will travel! Travel INN a group of four or more adults, to save fuel, save money. Accommodation and meals from $200 per couple for two nights bed and breakfast at Inn on Rupurara or $160 per couple for two nights bed and breakfast at Pine Tree Inn or Inn on the Vumba . Book now and check on all details with Amrmadillo Travel: call (04) 302267/61 or e-mail armadilo@zol.co.zw . Visit www.innsofzimbabwe.co.zw and like our Facebook pages: Inns of Zimbabwe or Best of Zimbabwe.
Needlecraft Guild of Zimbabwe. We meet on the second Thursday afternoon of each month at 2pm sharp. Venue: Highlands Presbyterian Church Hall, Enterprise Road. We cover all classes of embroidery, knitting and crochet. We have an annual ongoing project and monthly demos. All levels, from beginners to advanced, are most welcome. Call 0775 004500 or visit our Facebook page.
Enjoy a healthy walk or run through the Mukuvisi Woodlands this and every Sunday. By the time you have been to the rock pool and back you will be ready for a bacon and egg roll and a cup of coffee from our friendly breakfast gazebo. You may start your walk any time from 7am to 11am.Depending on the trail that you take, from 3km to 10km. you can be out in the fresh air for one or two hours or more. Entry fees are $5 per adult (visitor/runner/walker/biker), while children from five to 12 are $2, and there is a $1 per dog charge; senior citizens over 65: no charge. Dogs must be on leashes. Children on mountain bikes very welcome. With an annual (12 month) Woodland Walker membership ($50 single, $80 double, $120 per family, including children and dogs!) you can walk on any weekend at no further charge. Get more details when you book in with our reception staff. Food is placed for the animals at the Viewing Platform around 10am – see eland, zebra, giraffe and impala; guinea fowl, Egyptian geese, grey heron and more. Advice for walkers: best to wear a hat and take some water with you. You can buy bottled water before you start. The trails take you near the bird hide and small dam and then into the wild game area. Visitors with dogs must ensure their dogs are firmly secured and leashed. Having dogs on the leash is not only for the protection of your dog, but to stop them disturbing our wild animals. Anyone letting their dog off the lead in the wild game area will be banned from The Woodlands. Mukuvisi Woodlands is 5km from centre of Harare on Glenara Avenue/Hillside Road. Call (04) 747111/123 or 0774 198009.
The Epicurean writes a restaurant review each Sunday in The Standard, Zimbabwe’s leading Sunday newspaper. Check out this review for information about restaurants old and new.
