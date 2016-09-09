Gweshe granted bail as Mkwananzi’s bail hearing is postponed

Kerina Gweshe (62) Tonderai Chakeredza (44) Arthur Chingwari (35) and Loveness Mahlepu (42) who were arrested over the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) demonstration on 26 August 2016 and were charged with public violence.
They were denied bail at the Magsitrate Court and through their lawyer Marufu Mandevere the four appealed at the High Court.
The four were asked to deposit $100 with the clerk of Court, report fortnightly at Glenview Police Station on Friday’s between 6 am and 6 pm. They were also ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at the addresses given to the Court.
#Tajamuka national spokesperson Promise Mkwanazi will however endure yet another weekend behind bars after his bail appeal at the High Court was postponed to Wednesday 14 September 2016. Promise was arrested and charged with public violence in connection with a police brutality demonstration which took place on Wednesday 24 August 2016 and was denied bail at the Magistrates Court.
On Monday 12 September 2016, Bulawayo MDC-T youth secretary Kunashe Muchemwa and Tinotenda Mhungu who were arrested and charged with public violence over the demonstration on Wednesday 24 August will through their lawyer Jeremiah Bamu appeal for bail at the High Court after they were denied bail at the Magistrates Court.
Meanwhile the trial of Linda Masarira and 10 others has been adjourned to 19 September 2016. Although the other accused persons are remanded out of custody, Linda has been languishing in prison since her arrest on 6 July 2016. The 11 are being represented by Kudzayi Kadzere.