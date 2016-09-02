Harare and Bulawayo residents appear before the courts over protests

The seven who include freelance journalist Crispen Ndlovu and a juvenile were picked up for allegedly participating in a protest in Bulawayo. They were arrested for allegedly staging or attempting to stage a demonstration in the country’s second largest city.
In Harare, Lawrence Tanga and Taurayi Chodeya who were arrested on Wednesday and are being charged with Malicious Damage to Property as defined in Section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 appeared before a Mbare Magistrate where they their ZLHR lawyers challenged further placement on remand they will appear before the magistrate for ruling tomorrow. The 2 who were arrested in Glen Norah allegedly connived with others who are still at large to engage in public violence by barricading the road with stones as well as stoning a C200 Mercedes Benz.
The bail ruling 68 residents who were arrested and charged with public violence over the protest on Friday 26 August has been rolled over to tomorrow. Meanwhile Levison Sibanda and Nobody Makoni who are being charged with public violence in connection with the same protest will appear before the Court for their bail application.
The bail ruling of Pride Mukono and others has also been deferred to Friday 2 September 2016.