Event – Harare Chamber Music Festival
Dates – Thursday September 1 to Saturday September 3
Venue – The Venue, Avondale (behind PaSangano Building (which is the MultiChoice Zimbabwe office) … car park is on Kenny Road, the small road that links Avondale shopping centre with Kensington shopping centre
Performances – Thurs 10am and Thurs 3pm (done), but also:
- Thurs 6.30pm – Theo Bross (cello) and Jeanette Micklem (piano)
- Fri 10am – Markus Held (violin) and Elna van der Merwe (piano)
- Fri 3pm – Theo Bross (cello) and Marie Braun (flute)
- Fri 6.30pm – Andrew Sherwood (violin) and Jeanette Micklem (piano): please note that this is a completely different recital to the one presented by these two performers, plus Andrew’s son Sam, at the August 18 Celebs recital
- Sat 10am – Jeanne-Louise Moolman (viola) and Elna van der Merwe (piano)
- Sat 6.30pm – gala concert: all the performers under the direction of Theo Bross
Programme content for each recital has not provided
Ticket bookings can be done through visiting www.webtickets.co.zw. There is also a box office at The Venue run by the Webtickets team, operating one hour before each performance (and they will sell for the performance about to happen and for others, too). Early booking is recommended as tickets are selling well.Post published in: Arts