Hearing on prostest ban postponed to 27 September

The two matters were filed as urgent applications on Friday 16 September 2016 by ZLHR lawyers Tendai Biti and Dzimbabwe Chimbga on behalf of Zimbabwe Divine Destiny – a church and Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment (DARE), National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA), Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) and Stendrick Zvorwadza (a political party, civic organisations and a citizen respectively).
During the hearing, the Judge said the case required filing of heads of argument and canvassing of issues before the hearing. He directed that the applicants heads of argument be submitted on 21 September while the Respondents heads of argument are to be submitted on 23 September 2016. Oral Hearing will be on 27 September 2016 while judgement has been set down for 30 September 2016.
The applicants want the High Court to set aside the Government Notice No. 239 A of 2016 by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chief Superintendent Newbert Saunyama as it restricts the right to demonstrate as guaranteed in the Constitution of Zimbabwe. All applicants intend to hold demonstrations in the coming weeks.
ZLHR lawyers will argue that the ban is unconstitutional as it is not proportional and does not comply with the principles of natural justice. Further the proclamation breaches Section 58, 59, 60, 61,66 (2) 67 (2), 68 of the Constitution as well as provisions of the Administration of Justice Act.
This application comes after Justice Priscilla Chigumba on 7 September 2016 declared as unconstitutional S1 101A of 2016 gazetted on 1 September 2016 banning protests in Harare for a period of two weeks.Post published in: Featured