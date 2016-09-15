Human rights breaches in Zimbabwe

They also note with alarm the recently announced one-month ban on demonstrations. The “rise in the number of arbitrary arrests of human rights defenders” worries MEPs, who urge that the rule of law should be respected.
The Zimbabwean authorities should release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally and not interfere with the independence of the judiciary, urge MEPs. They condemn the recent statements by President Mugabe attacking the judiciary.
The EU Council and Commission should consider reimposing certain EU restrictive measures against the Zimbabwe regime, while making it clear that these will be removed and that an assistance package will be made available once Zimbabwe is clearly on the path towards democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights, say MEPs, who believe that the lifting of the bulk of restrictive measures was premature.
