Human Rights Violations in Zimbabwe

|Area
|Outlook
|Situation on the Ground
|Chivi ward 15
|Moderate
|On 25 August 2016, Chief Edman Madzivire summoned all Village heads under him to his court for a meeting. He told all the 37 Village heads who attended the meeting that they should not allow opposition supporters to organize any meetings in their areas. Chief Madzivire also told the Village heads that they should compile names of all known opposition supporters in their areas. He said that the names will be submitted to the ZANU PF District party offices at Chivi Growth point. Following the directive by Chief Madzivire, the exercise of compiling lists has already commenced.
|Mt Darwin ward 14
|Moderate
|ZANU PF Ward Chairman, Oswald Chinyanga disrupted a soccer tournament at Nyamazvizvi Primary school that had been organized by community members on 24 August 2016. Chinyanga arrived at Nyamazvizvi school when the tournament had already started and was in the company of several ZANU PF youths. He then ordered the tournament to be cancelled accusing the organizers of being MDC-T supporters. When the organizers attempted to continue with the tournament, Chinyanga ordered ZANU PF youths to storm the ground and disrupt the soccer tournament. He announced that the local football league should be disbanded because it was being led by opposition members. Chinyanga was also accompanied by Viola Muchenje, a local Youth Officer. Muchenje also told people that she has a list of known opposition supporters in the area that she was going to submit at the ZANU PF MT Darwin District offices in the coming days. Following this incident, most youths in the area have started to boycott mot soccer tournaments being organized in the area out of fear of being labelled opposition members.
|Buhera ward 4
|Moderate
|ZANU PF District Chairperson, Charles Munhamo and Village head Munemo called for a meeting on the 31st of August 2016 at Chinhoro turn off. It is at this meeting that Munhamo accused Christine Chipenzi, Machivei Mukwekwezeke and Molly Mangwiro of being members of opposition party, Zimbabwe People First (ZPF). The 3 were told to stop associating themselves with activities of ZPF and stop organizing the party’s meeting in the area. Munhamo warned the 3 that if they continue with such practices, he will submit their names to members of the Central Intelligence Organization stationed at Murambinda growth point and also have their names removed from the social welfare food for work beneficiary list. The 3 people have started to live in fear as they are not sure what Munhamo will do next. The matter has not yet been reported to the police.
|Gutu ward 10
|Moderate
|At a food distribution meeting held at Chinyika shops on 3 September 2016, ZANU PF Ward Councillor Kizdon Magaya told people that all opposition supporters would never receive food aid. Magaya also warned that ZANU PF was aware of all people who are supporting opposition parties including Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) and warned that his party will come up with a “smart” plan that will ensure that ZANU PF continues to dominate in any elections that will be held in the area.
|Mazowe ward 28
|Moderate
|Following a rally by opposition party Zimbabwe People First (ZIMPF) on 3 September 2016 in Bindura, ZANU PF ward Councilor, Vincent Murengwa on 4 September 2016, sent ZANU PF youths to move in the ward compiling a list of people believed to have attended the rally. He said that the list was going to be used to remove people who attended the rally from receiving food aid from Social Welfare being distributed in the area. The people who were compiling the list were targeting houses of all well-known opposition supporters in the area.
|Gokwe North ward 23
|Moderate
|ZANU PF member Munoda Chiherenge disrupted a developmental meeting held at Chief Chireya’s homestead on 1 September 2016.At the meeting, he openly defied the Chief’s call for peace in the area and told people that opposition supporters will not be tolerated in the area. He also said that his party was compiling a list of names of opposition supporters that will be handed over to the ZANU PF District office at Gokwe centre.Chiherenge also said that the list would help them “strategise” for the 2018 elections.
|Mudzi North ward 9
|Moderate
|ZANU PF ward Councillor, Alois Kambambaira held a meeting on 3 September 2016 at Madzivanhanga Primary School. At the meeting he spoke about the recent demonstrations that have been taking place in different parts of the country. Kambambaira told villagers that the demonstrations were illegal and that his party would soon hunt down all demonstrators and arrest them. He also warned villagers if any community member chooses to participate in any demonstration, ZANU PF youths in the area were on standby and were determined to defend ZANU PF at any cost.
|Gokwe ward 24
|Moderate
|At a food distribution meeting held at Gweshe farm on 3 September 2016, ZANU PF Ward Chairperson, Edson Magurahushe told villagers that since the food aid was coming from the ZANU PF government, no opposition supporter was going to receive food aid from Ministry of Social Welfare. Magurahushe also said that he has given a directive to all Village heads in the area to remove all opposition supporters from the Food for work programme in the area. He said that this would teach all opposition supporters a lesson and make wise choices.
|Nyanga North ward 3
|Moderate
|ZANU PF ward Councilor, Edward Manda held a feedback meeting at Kazozo shopping centre on 4 September 2016. During the meeting, Manda singled out Vitalis Matuso, an MDC-T supporter and told him that he was not welcome at his meeting. Matuso argued that since he was from ward 3 he had the right to attend the meeting. This infuriated Manda who took away a copy of the Zimbabwe constitution that Matuso was reading and tore it. He accused Matuso of claiming to know issues of human rights. Added to this Manda also assaulted Matuso. Matuso made a police report at Ruwangwe police station on the same day leading to the arrest of Councillor Manda.
|Harare
|Moderate
|Following a High court order that allowed the National Election Reform Agenda (NERA) demonstration on electoral reforms to take place on the 26th of August, 2016, police fired tear smoke to disperse demonstrators who had assembled at Freedom square and assaulted several protestors. As the running battles with the protestors continued, police arrested 68 people. Harare CBD was locked down as riot police continued to fire tear smoke carelessly even at ordinary citizens who were not part of the NERA demonstrations. Riot police also fired tear smoke into a commuter omnibus that had passengers. Among the 68 people arrested during the demonstrations, 10 of the people arrested have since been granted bail while 3 others were also released on bail because they were minors.
|Bulawayo
|Moderate
|6 Political activists and a journalist were arrested on 31 August in Bulawayo following a protest by members of Bulawayo Youth Arise (BUYA).The demonstration was against governments’ misrule and corruption. All the arrested were released on free bail.
7.9.2016 14:36
Human Rights Violations in Zimbabwe
Week ending (04-09-16)