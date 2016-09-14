Human Rights Violations Monthly Update Report

It identifies different types of conflicts and human rights violations within different communities to support rapid response and early warning needs by law enforcement agencies and conflict transformation and peacebuilding agencies. The Zimbabwean community have for so long been having grievances upon their socio-political and economic welfares.
They look forward to an improved standard of living and a tolerant society that apart from affiliation, culture, ethnicity and religion can be able to coexist and develop further their livelihoods. Communities need protection from violence and knowledge of emerging conflicts as well as capabilities to mitigate those conflicts. Communities need specific government policies that will address directly issues affecting their lives and livelihoods sources.
Read full report: hzt-monthly-update-report