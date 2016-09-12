In solidarity with ZHRC

For 10 years, since 2006, ZPP has been monitoring food distribution across Zimbabwe and would like to publicly concur with the findings made by ZHRC, which indicate that food meant for Zimbabweans most affected by the EL Nino induced drought and those under privileged wallowing in poverty is distributed on partisan grounds. ZPP has empirical evidence from across the country on the discrimination and flagrant denial in the distribution of food and other aid.
Distribution of food and other aid using political affiliation is a deep-seated problem in this country, which has affected many known to belong to the MDC-T and recently those affiliated to Zimbabwe People First. On June 15, 2016 Ngoni Masoka, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare, presented the ministry’s oral evidence on social welfare assistance to the thematic committee on Human Rights. In his oral presentation and responses to questions he admitted that the ministry had in the past received complaints about how some people were being denied assistance based on political affiliation. His office is tasked with implementing mitigation strategies for those facing hunger. During his presentation, most members of the thematic committee on human rights expressed concern about partisan distribution of food and other aid rampant in most parts of the country.
The President has on several occasions stated that no Zimbabwean will go hungry as government is committed to ensuring that its citizens have adequate food. It is sad to note however that what actually happens on the ground flies in the face of this commitment and government policy.
Despite this assurance by the President some citizens that have exercised their constitutional right of associating with a party of their choice have been subjected to hate speech. ZPP has it on record that some beneficiaries have been told ‘hakuna mai vanoyamwisa mwana asiri wavo (no mother breastfeeds another woman’s child), hakuna mombe inoyamwa padhongi (there is no calf that suckles on a donkey).
President Mugabe, lashed out at the ZHRC in his address to the Zanu PF 130th Central Committee accusing the commission of peddling falsehoods. The commission had issued a statement concerning the unjust ways that food was being distributed. The comments of the President are not fully representative of the situation on the ground. Rather than attack the ZHRC the President would be in better position if he took a lead from the statement of the commission to fully assess the situation on the ground rather than rely on reports he gets from Zanu PF.
As an organisation that monitors human rights violations, ZPP is bemused by the President’s disregard for the people’s right to food and freedom of association. In the last few months ZPP has recorded more than 300 cases where ‘politically incorrect’ citizens have alleged denial of food and other aid and
Instead of attacking the ZHRC the President needs to look into food distribution and address the corruption that engulfs the process. The President is condoning this unfair practice by criticising the ZHRC, which is within its mandate to speak out against human rights violations. It is unfortunate that the same practise has also been used during elections to influence voters’ choices.
Now that the 2016 planting season beckons, ZPP is worried that with the utterances of the President the same citizens who have failed to receive food will fail to access agricultural inputs. School children have also been affected where the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) has been denied to children on the basis of their parents and/or guardians being suspected to hold different political views. In the 2014 audit the auditor general expressed concern that due to bungling some $2 million earmarked for BEAM was returned while children of those suspected to support the opposition failed to have their fees paid.
The commission, by exposing the rot in food distribution is acting well within its mandate and the President should not be seen to support unfair distribution of food or attack the ZHRC.
The functions of ZHRC are clearly spelt out in the constitution. Section 243 of the constitution states that the ZHRC shall monitor, assess and ensure observance of human rights and freedoms as well as investigate alleged violations of human rights.
Equality and non-discrimination are important principles that should be observed in a society that strives for the promotion and protection of human rights. Section 56 (3) of the Constitution notes that every person has the right not to be treated in an unfair discriminatory manner. The distribution of food and other forms of aid should be driven by humanitarian needs and not by political imperatives.
ZPP was founded in 2000 by a group of faith based and human rights NGOs working and interested in human rights and peace-building initiatives. The organisation has become a vehicle for civic interventions in times of political crises. In particular, ZPP seeks to monitor and document incidents of human rights violations and breaches of peace.Post published in: Featured