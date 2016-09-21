6:35 by AIM Have your say: “Integration” of Renamo members into army under discussion

Maputo (AIM) – The Joint Commission between the Mozambican government and the rebel movement Renamo, meeting in Maputo on Monday, made no advance in reaching a cessation of hostilities, but instead discussed the third point on the Commission’s agenda, namely the integration of Renamo members into the armed forces (FADM) and the police.