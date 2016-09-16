Ishmael Kauzani released on bail

MAGISTRATE Vongai Muchuchuti on Friday 16 September 2016 released Ishmael Kauzani who was arrested and charged with public violence in connection with the demonstration against police brutality which took place last month on $50 bail.
Ishmael who is being represented by ZLHR board member Andrew Makoni was ordered to surrender his passport, report to the Harare Central Police Stations Law and order section every Monday and Friday and not interfere with State witnesses as part of his bail conditions.
However, Petros Sokole and others as well as Bulawayo MDC-T youth secretary Kunashe Muchemwa who were arrested and charged with public violence over the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) and Police Brutality demonstrations respectively; will have to endure another weekend behind bars after the High Court once again postponed their bail appeal hearing to Tuesday 20 September 2016.
The High Court also postponed to Monday 19 September 2016, the bail hearing of Tinotenda Mhungu and others who were also arrested and charged with public violence over demonstrations last month.
They are being represented by ZLHR lawyers Jeremiah Bamu and Trust Maanda.