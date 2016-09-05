Linda Masarira trial continues

Although Linda Masarira has been languishing in prison ever since her arrest on 6 July 2016, the other accused persons were have been remanded out of custody. The Trial of the 11 who are being represented by ZLHR member Kudzayi Kadzere began on the 25th of August 2016.
Meanwhile MDC-T Bulawayo Youth Secretary , Kunashe Muchemwa who arrested last week and was charged with public violence over the demo on Wednesday 24 August 2016, will appear before a Harare Magistrate on Tuesday 6 September 2016 for bail application. He is being represented by ZLHR member Jeremiah Bamu.