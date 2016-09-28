5:17 by ZLHR Have your say: Magistrate releases 15 arrested at ZINASU meeting

On Tuesday 27 September 2016, 15 out of the 17 arrested at a Zinasu meeting were set free after Magistrate Poterai Gwezhira declared their arrest unlawful, ordering their immediate release according to section 41(6)(c) of the Criminal Procedures and Evidence Act (CPEA) which clearly states that an accused person should be released if the Court finds the arrest to be unlawful.