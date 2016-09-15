9:36 by Marias Shumba Have your say: MDC to Demonstrate at the UN

New York- The MDC USA, in conjunction with members of #thisflag movement will be embarking on weeklong demonstrations at the United Nations grounds in New York on Saturday, September 17th to the 22nd, to register ourextreme outrage at the socio-political and economic injusticesperpetrated against Zimbabwe citizens by a dispassionate ZANU PF regime.