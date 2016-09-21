Mines and Minerals Amendment hearing now to be on Sat

The purpose of this special bulletin is to notify an important change in the programme—
THE PUBLIC HEARING IN HARARE HAS BEEN BROUGHT FORWARD TO
SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER
FROM 9.00 AM TO 12.30 PM
AT HARARE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CENTRE.
The programme for the hearings outside Harare [19th to 23rd September] remains as shown in Bill Watch Committee Series 32/2016 of 16th September.
Reminder on Written Submissions
Written submissions and correspondence concerning the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill are also welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament, marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy and—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.
The Text of the Bill
The text of the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill is available via this link to the Veritas website.
Queries
If you require more information, please contact the Portfolio Committee Clerk, Mrs Chiwoneso Mataruka, using the following contact details:
Telephone: : +263-4-700181/252941
Mobile: 0773 056 742
Email: matarukac@parlzim.gov.zw
Warning
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to public hearings.
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to public hearings.