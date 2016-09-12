12.9.2016 15:16
More national budget consultations

Week Starting Monday 12th September

parliament3Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development

Parliamentary Committee Series Bulletin 30/2016 gave details of the programme for the 2017 National Budget Consultations to be conducted by the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development throughout this week.  The programme remains unchanged [see attachment to this bulletin].  For those who have queries about the programme the following additional contact details have become available—

Team A [hearings in Mutare, Rusape, Marondera, Murewa, Harare, Mvurwi, Bindura, Chinhoyi, Kariba]

Contact person:  Mr C. Ratsakatika – mobile 0772 428 946; email ratsakatikac@parlzim.gov.zw

Team B [hearings in Masvingo, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Lupane, Victoria Falls, Gweru, Redcliff]

Contact persons:  Mr P. Daniel – mobile 0772 204032; email  danielp@parlzim.gov.zw or Mrs T. Mutare – mobile 0772 423 463

Stakeholder Consultations by Other Committees

Two other Portfolio Committees will be holding stakeholder consultations around the country.  These will be aimed specifically at particular target audiences, as indicated below, but are also open to all interested citizens.

The objective of the consultations is to receive input from the target audiences for the 2017 National Budget.  The information gathered will be considered by the committees and will form part of their presentations to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development at the Pre-Budget Seminar and to the National Assembly itself.  These consultations have real potential for stakeholders, through the Committee, to influence the 2017 National Budget priorities and the economic policy direction.

Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy

[consultations in Masvingo, Gwanda, Esigodini and Kwekwe]

Target audience   Stakeholders, miners, interested groups and organisations and citizens

Programme

DATE TIME DISTRICT/
CENTRE		 VENUE
Monday 12 September 0900–1100 Masvingo Civic Centre Hall
Tuesday 13 September 0900–1100 Gwanda Country Club
Tuesday 13 September 1400–1600 Esigodini Heany Hall
Wednesday 14 September 1100–1300 Kwekwe Queens Sports Club

Contact persons for queries

Mrs C. Mataruka – mobile 0773 056 742; email matarukac@parlzim.gov.zw

Mr A. Nyamuramba – mobile 0773 309 209 or 0717 460 345

Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development

[consultations in Bindura, Gokwe, Gwanda and Bulawayo]

Target audience   Stakeholders, farmers, interested groups and organisations and citizens

Programme

DATE TIME DISTRICT/
CENTRE		 VENUE
Monday 12 September 0900–1100 Bindura Tendayi Hall
Tuesday 13 September 0900–1100 Gokwe Cheziya Community Hall
Wednesday 14 September 0900–1100 Gwanda Gwanda Hotel
Thursday 15 September 0900–1100 Bulawayo Stanley Square

 

Contact person for queries   Mr T. Chiremba – mobile 0773 209 824

Written submissions

Written submissions and correspondence are also welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the appropriate Portfolio Committee and—

  • sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
  • delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
  • sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.

Warning

Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings and stakeholder meetings.

