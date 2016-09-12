More national budget consultations

Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development
Parliamentary Committee Series Bulletin 30/2016 gave details of the programme for the 2017 National Budget Consultations to be conducted by the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Finance and Economic Development throughout this week. The programme remains unchanged [see attachment to this bulletin]. For those who have queries about the programme the following additional contact details have become available—
Team A [hearings in Mutare, Rusape, Marondera, Murewa, Harare, Mvurwi, Bindura, Chinhoyi, Kariba]
Contact person: Mr C. Ratsakatika – mobile 0772 428 946; email ratsakatikac@parlzim.gov.zw
Team B [hearings in Masvingo, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Lupane, Victoria Falls, Gweru, Redcliff]
Contact persons: Mr P. Daniel – mobile 0772 204032; email danielp@parlzim.gov.zw or Mrs T. Mutare – mobile 0772 423 463
Stakeholder Consultations by Other Committees
Two other Portfolio Committees will be holding stakeholder consultations around the country. These will be aimed specifically at particular target audiences, as indicated below, but are also open to all interested citizens.
The objective of the consultations is to receive input from the target audiences for the 2017 National Budget. The information gathered will be considered by the committees and will form part of their presentations to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development at the Pre-Budget Seminar and to the National Assembly itself. These consultations have real potential for stakeholders, through the Committee, to influence the 2017 National Budget priorities and the economic policy direction.
Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy
[consultations in Masvingo, Gwanda, Esigodini and Kwekwe]
Target audience Stakeholders, miners, interested groups and organisations and citizens
Programme
|DATE
|TIME
|DISTRICT/
CENTRE
|VENUE
|Monday 12 September
|0900–1100
|Masvingo
|Civic Centre Hall
|Tuesday 13 September
|0900–1100
|Gwanda
|Country Club
|Tuesday 13 September
|1400–1600
|Esigodini
|Heany Hall
|Wednesday 14 September
|1100–1300
|Kwekwe
|Queens Sports Club
Contact persons for queries
Mrs C. Mataruka – mobile 0773 056 742; email matarukac@parlzim.gov.zw
Mr A. Nyamuramba – mobile 0773 309 209 or 0717 460 345
Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development
[consultations in Bindura, Gokwe, Gwanda and Bulawayo]
Target audience Stakeholders, farmers, interested groups and organisations and citizens
Programme
|DATE
|TIME
|DISTRICT/
CENTRE
|VENUE
|Monday 12 September
|0900–1100
|Bindura
|Tendayi Hall
|Tuesday 13 September
|0900–1100
|Gokwe
|Cheziya Community Hall
|Wednesday 14 September
|0900–1100
|Gwanda
|Gwanda Hotel
|Thursday 15 September
|0900–1100
|Bulawayo
|Stanley Square
Contact person for queries Mr T. Chiremba – mobile 0773 209 824
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are also welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the appropriate Portfolio Committee and—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.
Warning
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings and stakeholder meetings.
