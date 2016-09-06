MSU students, staff in quandary

She has had to endure incessant water and power shortages in the Mandava location where she resides after failing to secure accommodation at the varsity campus that has inadequate residential halls. She has also failed to adjust to new learning facilities at the new campus which was adopted from the defunct Shabanie Mashaba mines premises.
Her problems are similar to those faced by other students at the campus. They generally emanate from the failure by the university to build resilient infrastructure and other necessary facilities before relocating over 5 000 students to the new campus. The development has therefore seen hordes of students forced to seek alternative accommodation in nearby surbubs after failing to access places at the new campus which has limited residential halls. Subsequently, the students are now exposed to critical situations in these old and densely populated locations.
“We are in a deep-seated quandary here. The infrastructure that we are relying on has been overweighed by the huge numbers of students who were relocated to this small town from Gweru main campus,” said Makoni.
Esther Mudzungairi, another student, blamed the MSU authorities for failing to build necessary facilities before relocation exercise.
“The university did not build necessary facilities before relocating us and only started doing so when we had already been relocated. We have shortages of accommodation, poor road networks and undesirable learning facilities at the former asbestos mine,” she said.
Her colleague, Nyasha Timbe who is also in the Arts department at the varsity, told The Zimbabwean that in the locations that majority students are residing, life has become hell.
“The water supply is increasingly becoming erratic in the areas where we stay. We have also had to endure some sanitation problems because there has also been an increase of sewer bursts. Some of us who tried to inquire from the local authority were told that the water and sewer system now need complete re-lining because of the silent increase of population in this small town,” he said.
A lecturer who requested anonymity told this reporter that members of staff of the university have not been spared of the problems affecting the students. He indicated that the university may face litigation due to the prevailing situation in Zvishavane.
“There has not been any special arrangement for our living conditions and welfare at the Zvishavane campus. We are facing the same problems that are affecting students. We largely feel the university authorities did not take a fair decision by relocating such a number of students to a town that is as small as this one. As such, litigation is an option we are considering because our constitutional rights enshrined in Section 65 and 68 have been trampled on,” he said.
While the students and staff from MSU are crying, the local residents and the community in general is unhappy.
“Life here in Zvishavane has become unbearable. Basic food commodities and needs like accommodation have almost doubled in terms of prices. This has been due to high demand brought by the huge numbers of MSU students and staff who were relocated here. The economy is already on a downturn but our plight is now deeper than that of other ordinary citizens in other parts of the country,” said Shadreck Mashayamobe, an employee at a local supermarket.
Sustainable Development Goal number 9 emphasises on the need for countries across the globe to “Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation.” However, the status quo on Zvishavane highlights lack of commitment in achieving this goal. While there has not been any meaningful effort of building resilient infrastructure in Zvishavane, the same can be said in as far as promoting sustainable industrialisation is concerned. Few opportunities have also been availed to the local community so that it can foster innovation.
Contacted for comment, MSU Registra, Erasmus Mupfiga insisted that the university is doing everything that it can to improve the Zvishavane campus and ease problems faced by the students. He pointed out that so far the varsity has already done “a lot.”
“I wish to inform you that a lot has happened at our Zvishavane Campus since MSU extended its tentacles to Zvishavane town. The best way to appreciate what has been done is for
you to visit our campus and be taken by our colleagues who are based there,” he said.
However, after having been informed by this reporter that visits to the campus had already been done, he did not respond to further questions.
Mirirai Mawere, the MSU Public Relations officer did not respond to written questions sent to her over the matter.