Mugabe your time is up!

You have reduced what was once the bread basket of Africa to one of the poorest countries not just in Africa but in the world. You have turned your own people into beggars scattered in every part of the world.
The country’s health system has nearly collapsed while you and your family get medical attention abroad. Anyone who dares lift up their head to speak out against these evils you shut them in the prison or simply make them disappear. Zimbabwe belongs to Zimbabweans, it is not your family business.
Zimbabweans are tired of being tortured in their own homeland. Mugabe it is time for you to step down and let the country be run in a democratic, civilised way by a government chosen by the people of Zimbabwe. We are tired of your corruption and injustice Mugabe!