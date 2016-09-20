Many literate Zimbabweans who were at high school age or older and could follow national news will remember the days when the late Chenjerai Hunzvi vetted the top brass from the liberation war freedom fighters for them to be compensated for the hardships encountered during the liberation struggle and disabilities as a result of their contribution to the liberation war. The facility was abused by those at the senior officials at the expense of the majority of war veterans, with Amai Mujuru pocketing large sums of money from the War Victims Compensation Fund. Most ordinary war veterans, except those who had connections at the top may not have benefited at the same level as personalities like Amai Mujuru and others.
Mujuru needs to repent first
By Kennedy Kaitano
Any body against Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe matters, but Zimbabweans must open their eyes wide and see people for who they are.
Many literate Zimbabweans who were at high school age or older and could follow national news will remember the days when the late Chenjerai Hunzvi vetted the top brass from the liberation war freedom fighters for them to be compensated for the hardships encountered during the liberation struggle and disabilities as a result of their contribution to the liberation war. The facility was abused by those at the senior officials at the expense of the majority of war veterans, with Amai Mujuru pocketing large sums of money from the War Victims Compensation Fund. Most ordinary war veterans, except those who had connections at the top may not have benefited at the same level as personalities like Amai Mujuru and others.
The senior officials who benefited most from the War Victims Compensation Fund had already benefited from appointments to very senior positions in government, and in some cases educational assistance. Many including Mutsvangwa, Mai Mujuru, former High Court Judge Benjamin Paradza among others will have benefited from education assistance and resumed studies and attained colourful education credentials, while the bulk of the war veterans benefited less. To say they did not benefit is a lie because at some point every former freedom fighter received very generous pay outs as compensation for the sacrifices they made during the armed struggle for liberation. I recalled the jokes that did the rounds during the mid 1990s about some war veterans buying cabbages for the cattle after receiving lump some payments.
Despite this, Amai Mujuru made statements during a recent rally in Bindura displaying sympathy for the war veterans, yet she is one of the officials who took more than her share when war veterans were being compensated. How did she expect these war veterans to improve their lives when she and some of her colleagues were being greedy and claimed money in some cases for up to ninety percent disability.
Stop pretending Amai Mujuru, you were party of the system that deprived war veterans of benefits when money left by the Ian Smith regime and money provided by friendly donors to rebuild Zimbabwe was still in the coffers of government. It should be politicians like Tendai Biti, Morgan Tsvangirai, Profesor Ncube and other who have never been in government who should cry foul about war veterans having been deprived of opportunities.
Mai Mujuru now finds it easy to tell desperate Zimbabwe who are desperate for change that she was fired from Zanu PF because she disagreed with Zanu PF policies, yet it is well known she was a big beneficiary. In my opinion, she is more of an lying opportunist than a saviour, because if she is honest and has a good memory, she will know that she was part of the system that deprived war veterans out of greedy.
Amai Mujuru is very welcome to opposition politics, but she must acknowledge that she helped destroy the plight of war veterans, repent for it and now think that every ordinary Zimbabwean is as gullible to accept her lies.
And let me also warn those who think Amai Mujuru must automatically be the presidential candidate for the united opposition because her party knows some of the rigging strategies employed by Zanu PF. The truth in that regard is that Zanu PF is not stupid, and will employ different methods to still the vote. Only a combination of factors, chief among them electoral reforms, and genuine unity among the opposition parties, will dethrone Mugabe. It is not genuine unity when the likes of Tendai Biti start endorsing Amai Mujuru as presidential candidate for his know hate for Tsvangirai. Some of these small parties who had vowed never to work with Tsvangirai seem to have now realised that the MDC-T has mass support and without it Mugabe will never be defeated.
In my opinion, a presidential candidate should be determined by the level of support each of the parties coming to the coalition has – whether if MDC led by Professor Ncube, Zapu, PDP, ZimFirst or whatever party. Supporters of the party with the majority support will sabotage the bid if a candidate from a part with less support is made candidate, and that does not help Zimbabwe get rid of Mugabe.
Let us be realistic if we really want to end Zimbabwe’s problems.