Mzembi acknowledges, praises French Footprint in Global Tourism Industry

In back to back meetings today with senior officials of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Zimbabwean Minister of Tourism and the Hospitality Industry, Dr Walter Mzembi, extended his campaign to become the next Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to France, the very heart of European tourism and an acknowledged super-power in the global tourism industry.