8.9.2016 13:27
by Kurauone Chihwayi

Ncube’s MDC welcomes High Court judgement

The MDC welcomes the decision of the High court to respect and protect the rights of citizens to march and demonstrate by lifting the Statutory Instrument 101a of 2016 ban of protests in Harare’s central business district.

MDC spokesman Kurauone Chihwayi

Harare High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba correctly interpreted the constitution and safeguarded citizens’ democratic right to demonstrate and petition. This judgment is an important step towards ensuring the independence of the judiciary and safeguarding our democracy as a nation.

We applaud Justice Priscilla Chigumba’s professionalism and refusal to be intimidated and cowed by dark political forces from exercising her duty impartially. In view of this judgment our hope is rekindled that our judicial system may reclaim its dignity and independence from the evil tentacles of President Mugabe and the ZANU PF government, which thrive on trampling on the constitution and people’s rights.
Kurauone Chihwayi
MDC National Spokesperson
Mobile: +263772748515/263712704150
