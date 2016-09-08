Ncube’s MDC welcomes High Court judgement

Harare High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba correctly interpreted the constitution and safeguarded citizens’ democratic right to demonstrate and petition. This judgment is an important step towards ensuring the independence of the judiciary and safeguarding our democracy as a nation.
We applaud Justice Priscilla Chigumba’s professionalism and refusal to be intimidated and cowed by dark political forces from exercising her duty impartially. In view of this judgment our hope is rekindled that our judicial system may reclaim its dignity and independence from the evil tentacles of President Mugabe and the ZANU PF government, which thrive on trampling on the constitution and people’s rights.
Kurauone Chihwayi
MDC National Spokesperson
Kurauone Chihwayi

MDC National Spokesperson