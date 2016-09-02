PDP to celebrate 1st anniversary at White City, Bulawayo

The celebrations will be held under the theme; #TogetherAnotherZimbabweIs Possible.
The theme is based on the realisation that all political parties need to form a united front to resoundingly defeat the Zanu PF regime in free and fair elections.
The PDP national leadership led by President Tendai Biti will join thousands of party supporters from across the country who are expected to attend the Bulawayo celebrations. Also expected at the anniversary are leaders from various political parties who will give solidarity messages, civic society and diplomats from foreign embassies.
The celebrations mark the first year since the launch of the PDP as a social democratic party at the City Sports Centre in Harare last September.
Since then the PDP has managed to grow significantly its membership base across the country as evidenced by the high turn out at its activities held in all provinces.
The party also prides itself as being the only party in Zimbabwe that
has managed to have successful launch last September and unveil two sound policy documents – HOPE and ARREST.
Through these policies, the PDP’s objective is that the people have a new HOPE and better opportunities for all. We strongly believe that another Zimbabwe is possible.
That is why we are behind the staging of peaceful demonstrations against Zanu PF’s misrule, corruption while we demand electoral reforms.
As PDP we are holding the celebrations fully aware of the serious economic, social challenges and rising hunger because of an extractive predatory regime. The people have no jobs with poverty and suffering becoming the of the day.
The PDP is also fighting for electoral reforms before the next elections and that all the outstanding laws are aligned to the Constitution.
We are holding our celebrations when the Zanu PF government has turned into a rogue state as evidenced by the used of brute force in stopping peaceful demonstrations. Hundreds of activists including Linda Masarira and Promise Mkwananzi are in illegal custody after using the
constitutional rights and standing up against the Mugabe regime. Itai Dzamara remains missing.
An unconstitutional ban on peaceful demonstrations for two weeks has been imposed in central Harare.
The only solution to Zimbabwe’s current political and economic challenges is a National Transitional Authority (NTA). In the light of the numerous challenges facing the country, the NTA will provide Zimbabwe with a soft landing to avoid a catastrophe.
#AnotherZimbabweIsPossible
Solomon Madzore
