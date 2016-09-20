Please sign Zimbabwe Vigil petition

Our petition about the persecution of political activists in Zimbabwe has gone live on the UK Parliament petitions page. As long as you are resident in the UK you can sign it. Please log in and sign it and circulate as widely as possible. Please could you. Many thanks.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/167277
Petition: RAISE ISSUE OF PERSECUTION OF POLITICAL ACTIVISTS WITH MUGABE REGIME IN ZIMBABWE
We ask the UK govt to raise the issue of persecution of activists with the Zimbabwe govt. The last election was hugely rigged. Misgovernance & corruption have destroyed the economy resulting in starvation & 90% unemployment. Civil unrest is growing & protestersrefused bail & jailed without trial.
Linda Masarira, locked up since 6 July on trumped-up charges, has health problems & is the mother of 5 children (youngest 2 yrs). Accused of inciting riots in the female section of Chikurubi prison on 10/9, she was moved to solitary confinement in the dangerous malesection – we fear for her safety. Other activists are also still incarcerated, many needing medical care after violent treatment by the police. Both Gift Siziba’s hands are believed to be broken. This vicious persecution must stop.
Zimbabwe Vigil Co-ordinators
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London, takes place every Saturday from 14.00 to 18.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe. http:/www.zimvigil.co.uk.