15:07 by Veritas Have your say: Police ban explained

Statutory Instrument 101A/2016, gazetted in a Government Gazette Extraordinary yesterday, 1st September 2016, is an order that prohibits the holding of “all public demonstrations” in the Harare Central Police District for a period of two weeks from Friday 2nd September to Friday 16th September. [The full text of the SI is available via this link to the Veritas website.]