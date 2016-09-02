Police release hospitalised journalist

Ndlovu who was reportedly severely assaulted by the police on 31 August 2016 is admitted at a private hospital in Zimbabwe’s second largest city of Bulawayo.
According to his lawyer, Tineyi Mukweva of Abameli Human Rights Lawyers in collaboration with MISA-Zimbabwe, Ndlovu is undergoing treatment at the private hospital for injuries sustained to his head following the alleged assault by the police.
Ndlovu who was detained at Bulawayo Central police station was rushed to hospital on 1 September 2016 after complaining of severe headaches, impaired vision and dizziness. He could hardly walk on his own and had to be carried into the vehicle that took him to hospital under police escort.
According to media reports, Ndlovu was arrested for taking pictures of the police as they allegedly assaulted Alfred Dzirutwe, spokesperson of the Bulawayo Youths Arise during protests against President Robert Mugabe's leadership and rising unemployment.