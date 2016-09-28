President Mugabe responsible for rights violations in Zimbabwe

As an umbrella body of civic society organizations across the country, CIZC holds the firm view that the Head of State, President Robert Mugabe is responsible for the rampant rights violations being perpetrated by State security agents and Zanu (PF) militia across the country.
On numerous occasions, and in front of his blood thirsty Zanu (PF) militia President Mugabe has chosen to endanger the lives of civic society and opposition activists by castigating them and threatening to deal with them for choosing to differ with his ideology.
He has done this with the full knowledge that his party supporters are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of opposition and civic society activists over the years and on top of this, they have operated with so much impunity as their actions are meant to defend his continued stay in power.
We thus hold the firm view that abductions, torture and murder of civic society and opposition activists have the full blessings of President Mugabe who at one time declared that he was too busy to be bothered by the disappearance of human rights activist, Itai Dzamara who was abducted by State security agents in March 2015.
History is clear that President Mugabe and Zanu (PF) will do anything, including shedding blood to defend their stay in power as shown during the Gukurahundi massacres which claimed the lives of over 20 000 civilians in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.
President Mugabe has shown that he is not prepared to resolve the Zimbabwean crisis but is rather prepared to shed blood to defend his stay in power and CIZC calls upon regional, continental as well as international bodies to intervene urgently to prevent further loss of innocent lives in Zimbabwe.
CIZC also calls upon progressive forces to unite in creating the Zimbabwe that we want; a democratic and economically developed Zimbabwe.Post published in: Featured